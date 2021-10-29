A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden admin, 13 European countries condemn Israel's 3,000 new settler homes in West Bank

Comes amid strained ties between Jewish State, White House

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2021 at 4:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – After the Biden administration condemned newly unveiled Israeli plans to move forward on building some 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank earlier in the week, a dozen European countries followed the U.S. on Thursday and penned a scathing letter, also demanding the reversal of the controversial expansion.

Initially on Wednesday State Department spokesman Ned Price said "We are deeply concerned about the Israeli government’s plan to advance thousands of settlement units tomorrow, Wednesday, many of them deep in the West Bank." He added: "We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution."

It comes amid strained ties between the White House and the United States' closest Middle East ally, particularly as Biden is seen as reneging on some key Trump policies, for example moving forward on plans to open a Jerusalem consulate to Palestinians, which Israel sees as 'illegal' given official US recognition of the city as Israel's capital (a key change by Trump).

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's haunted Halloween
Man released from prison as part of 'stop the spread' plan among inmates goes on crime spree
Huge California storm not enough to rescue state from drought
Biden admin, 13 European countries condemn Israel's 3,000 new settler homes in West Bank
McDonald's hikes Big Mac prices to offset surging costs
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×