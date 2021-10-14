Are all Biden's actions explained by the Cloward-Piven Strategy?

We haven't been hearing possible explanations for Joe Biden's actions over the last nine months other than stupidity, a cognitive disorder, misguided thinking, even insanity.

But is it possible that he's being guided by some close to him who are following a scheme much more malign – the Cloward-Piven Strategy?

What is it?

To refresh your memories, the Cloward-Piven Strategy was a political tactic devised in 1966 by progressive academics Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven that called for overloading the U.S. public welfare system to precipitate a crisis that would lead to a replacement of the welfare system with a national system of "a guaranteed annual income and thus an end to poverty." In other words, it was an attack on the free-enterprise system to destroy the system, replacing it with a socialist utopia.

What does it have to do with what Biden is up to? I'm not under illusions Biden is calling the shots – but his handlers are allowing all this chaos including the open border, which even Barack Obama concedes is "unsustainable," Afghanistan, the supply-chain disaster, the mandate craze with its firings, inflation and more.

The Cloward-Piven Strategy has been adopted as part of mainstream leftist ideology. It's the Rosetta stone for understanding what progressives do and why they do it. It seems to make no sense on the surface to non-leftist ideologues. It seems like irrationality, stupidity or even insanity. But it's not. It's pure evil from the pit of hell.

It's the kind of thinking that led to the gas chambers. It's the kind of thinking that led to the gulags. It's the kind of thinking that led to the guillotines.

I fear it comes from the evil nature of those who plan to finish the job of fundamentally transforming America.

Let's recall that the Obama administration, which included Joe Biden, first set out to kill the flawed but greatest health care system the world had ever known. Obama lied repeatedly about what he was doing. He misrepresented his intentions and his goals. Once he got what he wanted and people could see it didn't work the way they thought it would work, he told them they just didn't understand. He told them it was their imaginations that they were losing their health insurance, paying more for medical services and being denied treatment.

You see, in this example, if you followed the Cloward-Piven Strategy, your goal was never to provide better and more affordable health care. It was to destroy the system and replace it with complete government control.

But the American health care system, like most institutions in America, was resilient in the face of even this frontal assault.

This was also the administration that lived by the credo: "Never let a crisis go to waste."

Is it unimaginable to consider the possibility that this scheme is at heart of the times we're living in?

It was unimaginable to Americans when New York City went bankrupt in the 1970s because of the Cloward-Piven Strategy specifically designed to precipitate a crisis in the welfare system. No one made the direct connection back then. It took years to figure it out.

Understand that the "progressives" never say what they really mean. They lie about what they're doing and why.

Do you understand what's going on here now – possibly?

Does this help?

Are things beginning to make more sense?

The moral of the story is simple: Never underestimate the evil motives of the satanic death cult euphemistically called "progressivism." It's not about progress. It's about regression: It's about making the state (read: "them") the ultimate arbiter of right and wrong. We all know where that leads, though it's awfully hard to believe it's happening again – here!

The No. 1 job of the federal government is, after all, protecting the safety and security of Americans. It should also be the No. 2 job, the No. 3 job – pretty much the only job of the federal government. But that's a story for another time.

If it's not error, bad judgment, misguided thinking, irrationality, ideological and multicultural blindness or insanity that explains what Biden and the cabal of pseudo-scientists, ideologues and population-control activists are doing on the China virus front, what does?

I fear it's something much worse – Cloward-Piven.

Will it bring America to its knees as it brought down New York City in the '70s? Only if we recognize it's intentional – rather than the work of just a goofball, senile president.

