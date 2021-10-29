Biden's haunted Halloween

(FRONTPAGE) -- Forget October 31st. It’s Halloween every day of the year now.

Thanks to the miscreant mutants who are running America into the ground, it’s Halloween at the border, in our major cities, in our schools and at state capitals 24/7.

Recently, a woman was raped on a South Philadelphia commuter train. None of the passengers tried to intervene. No one called 911.

Police arrested an illegal alien from the Congo. When a federal judge sided with the Philadelphia’s sanctuary city law in 2018, Mayor Jim Kenney did a little two-step, chortling “We’re a sanctuary city!” and high-fiving his aides. The commuter-train victim probably doesn’t feel much like dancing.

