Biden's next tactic for forcing vaccine is 'counseling'

(THE FEDERALIST) – Joe Biden promised to be the “unity” president, and his administration reminded us again on Wednesday exactly what they think that word means.

During a mid-week press briefing, a reporter laid out a scenario from the trucking industry that also applies to many other sectors of the workforce. That is, the American Trucking Association wants the Biden White House to delay the requirement it’s pushing among private companies that workers get the COVID-19 shot to remain employed because the association warns that some drivers would quit before they’d get the vaccine. “Given the supply-chain concerns, is this something the administration might consider?” the reporter wanted to know.

“Well, I think it’s important for people to understand that the first step here is not firing or quitting,” Psaki replied. “The first step is counseling, and sometimes there are alternative options as well.”

