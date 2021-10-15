A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bill Clinton hospitalized with a non-COVID-related infection

'He is on the mend, in good spirits'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2021 at 10:03pm
(FOX NEWS) – Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized for a non-COVID-19-related infection.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement on Thursday evening. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, confirmed that Clinton is being treated there, Reuters reported.

WND News Services
