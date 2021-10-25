Black Democratic Virginia ex-governor condemns McAuliffe

Terry McAuliffe is sinking in the polls as he attempts to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam as Virginia governor – both Democrats.

Northam was made most famous for wearing blackface – besides calling for abortion-on-demand even to the point of euthanasia and mandating stiff quarantines during the pandemic.

So, some thought it curious that McAuliffe merely shrugged off the question about his refusal to resign over the blackface admission that arose in a desperate campaign stop.

"I grew up in New York," McAuliffe added. "And in all fairness, folks, I didn't know what blackface was. You know, I had not experienced. We had no racism issues, honestly, growing up in Syracuse."

McAuliffe, who served as Virginia's governor from 2014-2018, had previously called on Northam, his lieutenant governor, to resign over the yearbook photo. McAuliffe had said at the time that the photo was "racist" and "inexcusable at any age."

TRENDING: The most important decision you need to make today

It seems like McAuliffe, the former big-shot Democrat, has stepped in it yet again.

How much will these comments stick with voters in the blue state where polls show a 46-46 tie for the Nov. 2 gubernatorial election?

It looks especially good for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

That's because he recently got something as good as an endorsement from a black, Democratic former governor of that state – one highly regarded, Douglas Wilder.

Wilder wrote on his "WilderVisions" site a piece praising Youngkin for his pledge to support Black Colleges and Universities in Virginia if elected governor.

"Jim Dyke, my secretary of education, and I wrote a letter to Ralph Northam and a bipartisan group of legislative leaders in June 2021," he wrote. "The letter … requested the Special Session of the General Assembly to allocate $50 million to each of Virginia's HBCUs from the American Rescue Plan Act to address the deliberate denial and underfunding of HBCUs.

"Governor Northam and the General Assembly did not allocate a dime of the $4.3 billion to HBCUs, not a penny," writes Wilder. "I also inquired of Congressman Bobby Scott, chairman of the Education and Labor Committee, whether he could furnish me with anything showing that Virginia had ever complied with the court's ruling in the Adams case that Virginia discriminated against HBCUs.

"His staff has not provided him with anything showing that it has."

Wilder then said: "When I watched Glenn Youngkin last evening commit to provide funding for all five of our HBCUs in any budget he submitted to the legislature if he were governor, it was historical. This is the first time any candidate for governor has made this public commitment. Our HBCUs are subjected to disparate conditions and they deserve better. As I've stated, no Democrat can win a statewide election in Virginia without massive support from the black community; however, their needs continue to be ignored by those who purport to represent them.

"The people are not stupid; they are voting on issues and for those who speak to the issues that impact their lives," Wilder added. "Maybe Northam and McAuliffe will tell us why they have not supported our HBCUs."

Why wouldn't McAuliffe and Northam support Historically Black Colleges and Universities? And why would Republican Glenn Youngkin support them?

HBCUs are not "chic" anymore. They are not in line with the teaching of Critical Race Theory anymore. And President Donald Trump supported them – big time.

"When I took office, I promised to fight for HBCUs, and my administration continues to deliver," Trump said. "A few months ago, funding for HBCUs was in jeopardy. But the White House and Congress came together and reached a historic agreement."

Somebody noticed.

Doug Wilder praised Glenn Youngkin, another Republican.

It could be the difference in Virginia, a state where leaning red once again was thought to be unachievable.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!