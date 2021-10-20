Blame Biden: Taliban to give land, money to jihadists who kill U.S. soldiers

The ominous ripple effects of President Joe Biden's Afghanistan disaster affirm that his incompetent leadership has emboldened and incentivized more terrorism in the Middle East. This not only jeopardizes the unstable region, but is a direct threat to U.S. national security.

The Taliban’s acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, gleefully offered money and plots of land to the relatives of jihadi suicide bombers, according to Twitter photos posted by Qari Saeed Khosty, the spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Many of the victims of these attacks during the past 20 years have been American soldiers, who have been injured, maimed or murdered by jihadis.

Khosty said Haqqani met with the family members of fallen "fidayeen," or jihadis who sacrificed their lives to advance radical Islamic terrorism.

He posted photos of the convocation on Twitter, where the Taliban and other terrorists are allowed to maintain massive accounts while former U.S. President Donald Trump is banned.

"Yesterday, H.E Interior Minister Alhaj Mullah Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani met the family members of martyred Fidayeen at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul," Khosty tweeted Tuesday.

2/3- In his speech, the Interior Minister praised the jihad & sacrifices of Mujahideen & martyrs. He called them heroes of Islam & the country. H.E told everyone about the memories of the martyred (Fidayeen) their piety & deeds. He called them heroes of the believing nation. pic.twitter.com/Td9Y52kbr0 — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) October 19, 2021

Haqqani praised the jihadis as valiant martyrs who are the backbone of "the Islamic system," Khosty tweeted.

"In his speech, the Interior Minister praised the jihad & sacrifices of Mujahideen & martyrs. He called them heroes of Islam & the country.

"H.E told everyone about the memories of the martyred (Fidayeen) their piety & deeds. He called them heroes of the believing nation."

At the end of the meeting, according to The Associated Press, Haqqani rewarded the families of the suicide bombers by giving them 10,000 AFN (Afghan afghani, which is roughly $111), clothes and promised a plot of land to the families of every fallen jihadi.

He also exhorted them to "refrain from betraying the aspirations of our martyrs." Essentially, this means that the jihad must continue unabated.

3/3- H.E Haqqani added: "Now you & I must refrain from betraying the aspirations of our martyrs." One Twitter photo showed Haqqani embracing an attendee in a packed auditorium. In a slap in the face to America, his security detail wore what appeared to be U.S. military garb. At the end of the meeting, he distributed 10,000 AFN & clothes to the families of the martyred Fidayeen & promised a plot for each (martyr's) family. pic.twitter.com/CBEaW4SACp — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) October 19, 2021

The sickening public spectacle of a terrorist organization rewarding suicide bombings underscores that Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal has encouraged more radical Islamic terrorism in the already-unstable Middle East.

As we've already seen, this terrorism does not contain itself geographically and has spread around the world. Just look at the countless jihadi attacks that have roiled Western Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and the United States.

While the Biden administration has praised the Taliban as "businesslike and professional," the terrorist group said it won't help America defeat ISIS-K, which claimed responsibility for killing 13 U.S. soldiers during a suicide bombing in August.

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Islamic State https://t.co/EkT0gKBqE2 — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) October 11, 2021

While the Taliban refuses to cooperate with the United States, the Biden administration is handing out exorbitant amounts of taxpayer money to help Afghanistan.

The U.S. has given $330 million to Afghanistan this fiscal year alone while taking in tens of thousands of Afghan refugees — all while Americans struggle with rocketing consumer prices and a sputtering economy.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.