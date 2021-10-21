A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthMEDICAL MIRACLE
Blind woman able to see again using groundbreaking brain implant

Ability to see shapes after microelectrode inserted into visual cortex

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2021 at 2:35pm
(STUDY FINDS) – A blind woman, living without her vision for 16 years, now has the ability to see shapes again thanks to a revolutionary brain implant. An international team says this groundbreaking procedure has created a form of “artificial vision” by stimulating neurons in the brain.

Researchers from Spain, the Netherlands, and the United States implanted a microelectrode array containing 100 microneedles into the visual cortex of the 58-year-old patient. The electrodes recorded activity from and stimulated the neurons around this implant.

From there, the woman wore eyeglasses with a built-in miniature video camera that picked up the visual signals from specialized software. The data then went to the electrodes in the patient’s brain where the stimulated neurons could produce white points of lights called phosphenes — creating an image.

Read the full story ›

