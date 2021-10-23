A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money WorldMATTERS OF FINANCE
Brexit triumph: Chart shows UK GDP growth forecast to beat Germany, USA by 2023

Island nation leagues ahead as a standalone economy

Published October 23, 2021 at 4:56pm
(EXPRESS UK) – GDP – the total market value of all goods and services produced within a country in a year – is used to gauge the economic strength of a country. In 2021, the UK's GDP grew more than expected, despite low projections due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit knock-on effects, and this positive upward trend is forecast to continue.

A study, published by Statista, forecasts British GDP to grow by 1.65 percent in 2023. The U.S. is forecast for 1.39 percent growth for the same period, followed by Germany on 1.21 percent.

The chart shows the UK behind the collections Western European nations, on 1.74 percent, but remains leagues ahead as a standalone economy.

