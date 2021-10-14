Chicago art museum fires unpaid volunteers for being white

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A prestigious art museum in Chicago fired hundreds of unpaid volunteers and replaced them with paid workers because they were too white.

The Art Institute of Chicago had been able to depend on the help of 122 highly skilled volunteers, mostly older white women, to act as guides to the Museum’s collection of 300,000 works, which they explain in great detail to visitors. The volunteers also acted as “school group greeters” to help children understand the importance of what they were seeing.

Training requirements for the position were intense, and the volunteers were apparently doing a great job. But now they’ve now all been dismissed for not being “diverse” enough.

