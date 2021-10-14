A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Chicago art museum fires unpaid volunteers for being white

Replaces them with 'diverse' paid workers getting $25/hour

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2021 at 5:01pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A prestigious art museum in Chicago fired hundreds of unpaid volunteers and replaced them with paid workers because they were too white.

The Art Institute of Chicago had been able to depend on the help of 122 highly skilled volunteers, mostly older white women, to act as guides to the Museum’s collection of 300,000 works, which they explain in great detail to visitors. The volunteers also acted as “school group greeters” to help children understand the importance of what they were seeing.

Training requirements for the position were intense, and the volunteers were apparently doing a great job. But now they’ve now all been dismissed for not being “diverse” enough.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chicago art museum fires unpaid volunteers for being white
Cities across U.S. quietly re-fund police departments
Chicago Police Union head warns force may shrink 50% this weekend
French finance minister issues declaration of independence – from U.S.
Australian police officer calls out government, media for lies about COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×