Chuck Schumer urges Biden to crack down on 'ghost guns'

Claims untraceable firearms end up in hands of 'felons,' 'spousal abusers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2021 at 7:10pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – It comes as no surprise that the federal government is continuing its crusade against ghost guns, or ready-to-assemble gun kits, also known as 80% lowers. The latest is Sen. Chuck Schumer, who demanded that the Biden administration crackdown on these untraceable firearms.

Schumer said ghost guns are sold as separate components and don't need a background check to purchase. He warned when these components are pieced together, they create a fully operational firearm that can end up in the wrong hands of "felons" and "spousal abusers."

The Senate majority leader said the ATF should define these "partially complete frames" as firearms and subject buyers to background checks.

