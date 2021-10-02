Columnist recommends ultimate 'insult' for 'remaining years of the Biden presidency'

Columnist Lawrence Kadish, who is on the board of governors for the Gatestone Institute, is recommending the use of an Eastern European "insult" for "the remaining years of the Biden presidency."

It's "Paskudnyak," and it is "historically reserve for dictators, despots and tyrants," Kadish explained.

"In fact, one thesaurus describes it as 'THE most potent and offensive insult known to man.'"

Perhaps the closest one can come to its meaning is "horrible person," he said.

And the thesaurus recommends using it "with caution."

But "for the Afghans left behind," for the "Texans confronting an open border that mocks our nations' sovereignty," and others, they may want to learn it, said.

That's because it "surely" will become more and more familiar "as this ill-starred administration becomes the tool of power players, profiteering lobbyists, and Progressives intent on abducting an enfeebled White House for their own socialist mission," Kadish said.

While other administration have had bad starts, such as William Henry Harrison's cold that turned into fatal pneumonia just 32 days into his term, Kadish explained, "the Biden administration has revealed itself to be a weekly calamity that must be blamed on either incompetence or worse, a captive of special interests whose agenda has nothing to do with protecting the nation's future."

In fact, Biden has facing challenges on the southern border, on foreign policy, in Afghanistan, on inflation, on his plan to take over elections, his COVID-19 actions, and even his personnel, one of whom is now known to have promoted the false "Russiagate" collusion conspiracy theory Democrats used against President Trump starting in 2016.

He pointed out that half of the nation disapproves of Biden's work, and that "dramatic plummet" developed immediately following "his disastrous retreat from Afghanistan that will see countless Afghans executed for embracing our democratic principles."

He warned, "We are witnessing the hinge of history that will determine whether America will continue as a respected world power and it will be decided, in very large measure, by those who may well have chosen power and profits over patriotism."

