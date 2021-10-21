A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cost of going green is about to get more expensive

Problems associated with factory shutdowns in China

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2021 at 3:53pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The cost of going green is about to become more expensive as polysilicon prices are erupting and will likely remain elevated due to factory shutdowns in China.

Polysilicon is a superrefine form of silicon used in solar panels for its semiconductor-like material properties. Spot prices for polysilicon bottomed at $6.30/kg in mid-2020 and have jumped 600% to $36.09/kg as of last week, according to BloombergNEF.

China is a top producer of polysilicon. The latest factory shutdowns of energy-intensive factories, such as ones that refine silicon, have resulted in declining output that will affect global supply. Countries, in a rush, to greenify their economies are increasing demand for solar panels that are pressuring polysilicon prices higher.

