'Credible' ISIS threat in Northern Virginia

(TODD STARNES) – Security is being beefed up at shopping malls and other locations around Northern Virginia over credible threats of an ISIS terrorist attack. The attack is expected in the next few days.

We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls,” said Fairfax County Sheriff Kevin Davis.

The Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence chief John Cohen told CBS News that the terror groups want individuals to act on their own — so-called lone wolf attacks — overseas and at home.

