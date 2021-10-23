In dead-even Virginia governor's race, McAuliffe battles Dems' enthusiasm gap

(FOX NEWS) – Facing an enthusiasm deficit among Democrats with just a week and a half to go in a deadlocked race with Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, the pressure is rising for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to break through his party’s perceived complacency.

"We need people to get out and vote. I cannot tell you how important it is," McAuliffe told reporters on Friday after the kickoff in Arlington, Virginia, of his "Get Out the Vote" bus tour.

More than half a million people in the commonwealth have already cast ballots in early voting ahead of the Nov. 2 election, according to statewide data. And McAuliffe's game plan is to boost turnout among Democrats and independent voters.

