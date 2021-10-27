Dem lawmaker quits after allegedly stealing $600,000 in COVID money

(DAILYWIRE) -- A representative in the Connecticut State Legislature has resigned from his office after being arrested on federal criminal charges of defrauding the city of West Haven of over $600,000 of COVID relief funds.

Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa submitted his resignation to the Connecticut Secretary of State, as well as resigning his position as an aide to the City Council of West Haven. He is accused of defrauding the city out of more than $630,000 dollars in federal funds that had been earmarked for COVID-19 relief.

According to a statement from federal officials obtained by the Stamford Advocate, DiMassa and another unnamed individual founded a consulting firm called Compass Investment Group, LLC in January. That company then billed the city of West Haven and its ‘COVID-19 Grant Department’ for consulting services that were never performed.

