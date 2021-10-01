Democrats' ongoing defense of child sacrifice

Abortion. It's a battle that seems to have no end, neither in the realm of the law and the courts nor in the world of morality. It's an issue filled with lies and deceptions cloaked in claims of self-righteousness.

Advocates insist that abortion is the "right of women" – that if they find themselves pregnant, they have the absolute right to end the pregnancy. To them, it doesn't matter how long into the nine-month gestation period she finds herself. Whenever she wants the "end" – she has the right to have it done – essentially, have her unborn child killed and removed from her body.

The man, who is the father of the unborn child has no say in this decision nor does her family, and certainly no religious figure has any input. None of them matters. It all comes down to the woman alone and her decision – and of course, the "doctor" abortionist who does the deed.

Example? At a meeting in the U.S. House last week, a Texas abortionist told lawmakers that abortion is a "blessing" and an "act of love." This individual is Ghazaleh Moayedi. She practices in Texas and was invited by Democrats to testify about the new Texas Heartbeat Law, which forbids abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected – at approximately six weeks.

Life News reported that a pro-life OB-GYN also testified. She spoke of women who have regretted their abortions and those who were physically damaged and died as a result of the supposedly "safe" abortion. Dr. Ingrid Skop shared several heartbreaking stories of such situations – including those where the woman was forced to undergo the procedure by her own mother and/or current boyfriend.

As Dr. Skop said, "How is this a woman's choice?"

At issue in Washington is the new "Women's Health Protection Act," which goes far beyond Roe v. Wade. It essentially would allow abortion in all the states with almost no restrictions, eliminating all state regulations and banning a woman's right to see the image of her unborn child or hear the heartbeat. It also would allow late-term abortions in the period when the child can feel pain – after 20 weeks.

The Hyde Amendment, which for some 40 years has prevented taxpayer dollars from funding abortions, is in dangerous territory – it was omitted from Biden's proposed 2022 budget. It remains to be seen how this plays out, especially since a majority of voters support the Amendment.

The attempt to stop the implementation of the new Texas law – S.B.8 – was halted when the appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected – for now at least. The administration is seeking ways to put a halt to Texas' Heartbeat Law.

The president wants to limit the new law, and he has stated openly that he does not believe that life begins at conception. This, despite that in the past, he has taken the opposing position.

But now, it's big-time politics, and he is contradicting himself. Biden is contradicting science and the facts of embryology, not to mention contradicting the teachings of his own church, the Roman Catholic Church.

In a vice-presidential debate in 2012, he said, "Life begins at conception, that's the Church's judgment, and I accept it in my personal life – I just refuse to impose that on others."

In fact, the Catholic Church holds abortion to be contrary to moral law and according to the Catechism, carries the penalty of excommunication.

Just a note, the Supreme Court in the next term will be hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization – which some have described as the most important abortion case in the last 30 years. As noted in The Daily Signal, the challenged law refers to the development of the fetus, the methods of abortion and the risks to the mother.

Depending on the outcome of this case, Roe and other abortion policies might be in danger of repeal.

As far as the Women's Health Protection Act is concerned, Nancy Pelosi is a great proponent. It did pass in the House but is unlikely to get the votes need to pass in the Senate.

Pelosi sees the bill as a response to the Texas law, which she claims is "about vigilantes and bounty hunters, and something that is so un-American. … It's unconstitutional and unjust."

The whole issue was summed up in an op-ed in the Washington Post by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. While he didn't mention any politicians specifically, he was more than blunt in stating that pro-abortion Catholic politicians could face excommunication.

He wrote about prominent Catholic segregationists in the 1960s who in fact were excommunicated.

As for abortion, Cordileone said that it is "the most pressing human rights challenge of our time," and he called the abortion bill "child sacrifice."

He continued, "You cannot be a good Catholic and support expanding a government approved right to kill innocent human beings. The answer to crisis pregnancies is not violence but love, for both mother and child."

"This is hardly inappropriate for a pastor to say. If anything, Catholic political leaders' response to the situation in Texas highlights the need for us to say it all the louder."

What's interesting is that the archbishop noted that, "Texas is providing $100 million to fund pregnancy centers, adoption agencies, and maternity homes while also providing mothers who want to keep their babies with free counseling, parenting help, diapers, formula and job training."

Funny how that information is missing from all other media coverage I've read about the issue.

Nancy Pelosi lives in the Archdiocese of San Francisco and was quick to respond to the archbishop.

She said, "It's none of our business how other people choose the size and timing of their famiies."

She spoke of the disagreement she had with the archbishop and that "God has given us free will to honor our responsibilities."

So there!

There's no question this issue will continue, and Archbishop Cordileone seems to be the only Catholic cleric to speak so forcefully about it.

I have met him and interviewed him as an in-person guest on my radio program and found him to be a man of honor and principle.

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden aren't anywhere near his class.

Stay tuned.

