DHS cancels border wall contracts with CBP Laredo, Rio Grande Valley sectors

Biden administration continues to reverse Trump efforts to secure border

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2021 at 7:06pm
(OANN) – Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has continued to reverse the Trump administration’s efforts to secure the southern border through the construction of a border wall. On Friday, the DHS released a statement to announce it was canceling all remaining barrier contracts with the CBP’s Laredo and Rio Grande sectors.

Instead, the agency said it would conduct environmental research on areas where border wall construction did not start.

"Environmental planning activities will cover projects funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2018 to 2021 barrier system appropriations where construction had not started," the statement read. "These activities include additional biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys for project areas where no data have been previously collected.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







