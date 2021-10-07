A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Disney demands visitors socially distance from Mickey Mouse

Hugs, autographs aren't allowed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2021 at 12:37pm
(MSN) – Indoor meet-and-greets with Disney characters are back at Disney's theme parks, but hugs and autographs aren't yet allowed.

Disney on Tuesday announced it is relaunching indoor visits with costumed characters at its theme parks, after putting the tradition on hold over the past year due to COVID-19. Guests can take photos with characters but will have to keep their social distance.

"Although the environment is not right just yet for hugs and autographs, you'll soon be able to have individualized time with some of your favorite characters, getting to visit with them in a themed location and snap a photo or two," Disney said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
