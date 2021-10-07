Disney demands visitors socially distance from Mickey Mouse

(MSN) – Indoor meet-and-greets with Disney characters are back at Disney's theme parks, but hugs and autographs aren't yet allowed.

Disney on Tuesday announced it is relaunching indoor visits with costumed characters at its theme parks, after putting the tradition on hold over the past year due to COVID-19. Guests can take photos with characters but will have to keep their social distance.

"Although the environment is not right just yet for hugs and autographs, you'll soon be able to have individualized time with some of your favorite characters, getting to visit with them in a themed location and snap a photo or two," Disney said in a statement.

