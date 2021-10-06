A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes up 100 on possible debt-ceiling progress, recovering 450-point loss

'High growth works. And when you have these dips you buy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2021 at 4:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks staged a comeback on Wednesday as investors grew optimistic about a debt ceiling deal and bought into technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points to 34,416.99, earning back a 459-point loss from earlier in the session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.4% to 4,363.55, after falling 1.27% at its session low. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% to 14,501.91, after dropping as much as 1.2%.

Stocks reversed course on news that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told a closed meeting of Republicans that he would offer a short-term debt ceiling extension later Wednesday. That would help relieve some pressure on Congress to avoid a U.S. default currently expected on Oct. 18.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teacher, 25, allegedly shot in back by 18-year-old school gunman
Biden expands student-loan forgiveness for public-sector workers
Dow closes up 100 on possible debt-ceiling progress, recovering 450-point loss
Bill Bennett launches program to fight politicization of classrooms
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio running for mayor of his hometown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×