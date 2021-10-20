A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow jumps to a new all-time high, S&P 500 notches 6-day win streak

'We believe that the stock market has more to climb in this bull market'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2021 at 4:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to a record on Wednesday as investor sentiment was boosted by better-than-expected earnings reports and a new record for bitcoin.

The Dow gained 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to about 35,609.34, touching an all-time high of 35,669.69 earlier in the session. While it surpassed its high from August on an intraday basis, the 30-stock average was 0.1% from its record close.

The S&P 500 added 16.56 points, or 0.3%, to 4,536.19 and was less than 0.2% from its own record. The Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.05% to 15,121.68.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Manchin calls 'bullsh**' on report that he may leave Democratic Party
Dow jumps to a new all-time high, S&P 500 notches 6-day win streak
State begs former teachers to return to the classroom
Netflix caves: CEO now says he 'screwed up' defending Dave Chappelle
High-school teacher allegedly took dozens of up-skirt photos of girls
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×