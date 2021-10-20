Dow jumps to a new all-time high, S&P 500 notches 6-day win streak

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to a record on Wednesday as investor sentiment was boosted by better-than-expected earnings reports and a new record for bitcoin.

The Dow gained 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to about 35,609.34, touching an all-time high of 35,669.69 earlier in the session. While it surpassed its high from August on an intraday basis, the 30-stock average was 0.1% from its record close.

The S&P 500 added 16.56 points, or 0.3%, to 4,536.19 and was less than 0.2% from its own record. The Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.05% to 15,121.68.

Read the full story ›