Dow rises for 3rd straight day to eke out another record on back of strong earnings

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record levels on Tuesday as major corporations continued to turn in solid quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 15.27 points to close at another record high of 35,756.42. At one point, the 30-stock Dow climbed 150 points to hit an all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, hitting a fresh record as well at 4,574.79. The Nasdaq Composite rose just 0.1% to 15,235.71.

An intraday reversal in shares of Facebook weighed on major averages at midday. After trading flat to higher to start the session, Facebook shares dropped more than 5% at session low and closed 3.9% lower. The company topped analysts’ earnings expectations but missed estimates for revenue and monthly active users.

