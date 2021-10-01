A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THIN BLUE LINE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Dozens' of Massachusetts state troopers line up to quit over vaccine mandate

Judge denied request to block implementation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2021 at 5:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – “Dozens” of state troopers fed up with the governor’s vaccine mandate are filing paperwork to quit the force as a Superior Court judge has denied any delay in the mandate that kicks in Oct. 17.

A Superior Court judge late Thursday denied a request by the union representing 1,800 members of the state police to block the implementation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate until details can be collectively bargained, a move the union says has prompted dozens of resignations.

Judge Jackie Cowin ruled that the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) had failed to show that the implementation of the mandate would either cause irreparable harm to its members or that a delay would serve the public interest.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Dozens' of Massachusetts state troopers line up to quit over vaccine mandate
Streets of major U.S. cities being flooded with far more drugs than ever before
Bloodbath: Rand Paul confronts HHS secretary about natural immunity
New York State Dem gun buyback fails spectacularly
Afghan social media users frantically deleting accounts after Taliban revenge killings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×