Durham issues new subpoenas targeting Perkins Coie

Special Counsel John Durham didn't waste anytime after the indictment of Hillary Clinton's lawyer, Michael Sussmann, to drop another barrage.

Now it's Hillary's law firm, Perkins Coie, hit with subpoenas (not to mention Barack Obama's) – and it looks like the long-silent Durham was worth the wait as the Democratic big fish may about to be outclassed.

Durham was first tapped as special counsel by the Donald Trump administration, many eons ago it seems, to probe the Democrats' debunked "Russiagate" theory – a claim that dogged the former president for years.

Reckless allegations of "collusion" began with Hillary, backed by the fraudulent Steele dossier and media catcalls that defied any truth.

The grand jury subpoenas for documents were issued in September, according to CNN, after Durham charged Sussmann, who had worked for Perkins Coie until he was indicted for allegedly knowingly making a false statement to the FBI.

TRENDING: Watch: School custodian shocked as teachers surprise him with car

Perkins Coie is all Democrat all the time, and the special counsel's office may be looking there for more indictments – perhaps even of Hillary herself.

Durham was reportedly investigating whether Sussmann lied to the FBI regarding who – if anyone – he was representing when he told the Bureau about communications between the Trump Organization and the Kremlin-connected Russian bank Alfa Bank.

The indictment against Sussmann states that the former federal prosecutor lied to top FBI lawyer James Baker in a meeting on Sept. 19, 2016. At that time, Sussmann presented data and analysis from cybersecurity researchers who suspected the Trump Organization was using a secret server to communicate with Alfa Bank.

The secret-server theory was ultimately dismissed. It never even made it to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report.

Durham uncovered discrepancies between Sussmann's congressional testimony and his September interview with Baker. Before Congress, Sussmann testified that he was working on the Alfa Bank project for an unnamed cybersecurity expert, a contradiction of his claims to Baker that he wasn't working for any specific client.

Meanwhile, Perkins Coie's internal billing records obtained by Durham show that Sussmann billed hours spent on the Alfa Bank project to Clinton's 2016 campaign.

The law firm's clients at the time included the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Perkins Coie also hired, on behalf of the campaign, a research company that commissioned the dossier from former British spy Christopher Steele that claimed former President Trump was compromised by Russia.

While working for the firm, Sussmann also represented a cybersecurity expert who worked with researchers to collect internet data about the Trump Organization that Sussmann took to the FBI. The previously unnamed expert, Rodney Joffe, is referred to in Durham's indictment as "Tech Executive-1."

Attorneys for Sussmann have argued that he was being honest when he said he was working on behalf of a cybersecurity expert and have claimed the Clinton billing records don't tell the whole story and that the lawyer only joined his Alfa Bank work with the campaign for documentation purposes.

Sussmann is effectively being told to tell it to the judge.

I can't help mentioning again that Perkins Coie was first credited with finding Obama's birth certificate, when it could be found by no one else, including the governor of Hawaii. Perhaps they manufactured it as well as the Steele dossier!

It wouldn't surprise me. It probably wouldn't surprise Donald Trump either!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!