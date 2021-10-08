A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Economics professors argue abortion is beneficial because it reduces black birth rates

Argues killing their babies helps women succeed economically

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2021 at 1:23pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A group of 154 economists, many of whom are professors, recently submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court ahead of a December 1 hearing on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

The brief states that the court should strike down a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks because abortion access has “changed the arc of women’s lives.”

Particularly, the economists say, black women have benefited from abortion more than any other racial group, as seen by the higher rates of abortion.

Read the full story ›

