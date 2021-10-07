Fauci to America: Just 'give up your individual rights'

HE SAID IT.

I say, "No way, Anthony Fauci. Stick it where the sun don't shine."

Fauci recently held a school lecture where he said we in the West just need to "give us their individual right of making your own decision" about the vaccination "for the good of society."

In his lecture, titled "COVID-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges," Fauci, the chief medical adviser to Joe Biden, talked about how the world should do a better job dealing with the global pandemic. And one of his suggestions was that Westerners need to give up those quaint notions about "individual rights."

During the lecture, Fauci let the mask hiding his tyrannical approach to "medicine" fall away by saying, "You are a member of society, and as a member of society, reaping all the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society, and I think each of us, particularly in the context of a pandemic that's killing millions of people, you have got to look at it and say there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision."

TRENDING: Feds secretly ordered Google to identify anyone searching certain information

After lying through his teeth for years, it's amazing that this professional prevaricator still has people believing him. He also admitted recently that he's told dozens of half-truths and full-scale whoppers over that last year. Why? Because he was telling us what we wanted to hear – or needed to hear.

This does not include the biggest phony story he ever told, of course. What was that? You know, the one about his personal role in developing the pandemic in conjunction with the Chinese!

This guy is shameless.

On Jan. 16, 2017, at the very start of President Donald Trump's administration, Fauci told a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University that Trump would not only be challenged by ongoing global health threats such as influenza and HIV, but also a "surprise" disease outbreak.

"The history of the last 32 years that I have been the director of the NIAID will tell the next administration that there is no doubt they will be faced with the challenges their predecessors were faced with," he said.

How did he know? Well, he funded it, of course.

But it was no surprise to Fauci. He was up to his eyeballs in "gain of function" tools to increase the lethality of viruses. Where was the experimentation taking place? The Wuhan lab, of course.

The story continued: "While observers have speculated since his election about how Trump will respond to such challenges, Fauci and other health experts said Tuesday that preventing disease pandemics often starts overseas and that a proper response means collaboration between not only the U.S. and other countries, but also the public and private health sectors."

"Collaboration" – that's an unusual word for Fauci to use. He might be called a "collaborator" someday. But I digress.

Then Fauci added: "We will definitely get surprised in the next few years. Risks have never been higher."

He really put his foot in his mouth. He's so in love with his own voice and his position, he thinks he can say and do no wrong.

You'll never forget who attended his forum – coincidentally, I'm sure.

Ronald Klain – the current White House chief of staff. Coincidentally again, he became famous as the coordinator U.S.'s Ebola response for the Obama administration. You'll never guess what he said during the forum.

He said Trump was "not the kind of leadership we need in our next president."

"It's hard to think of a more important time to show a willingness to speak out in the public health community and the global health community than it is right now on the eve of Donald Trump becoming our next president," Klain said. "The risks have never been higher, and the question of his perspective on these issues has never been more dubious than it is with Donald Trump."

You know what else Klain said?

He said this: "There is no safety for us and our populace when infectious diseases rage. The only way the American people can have safety and security in their lives is to promote safety and security around the world."

And that's why Fauci believes we've got to give up our sacred individual rights.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!