FBI withholding Jan. 6 evidence from Republicans, report says

Amid the scandal of a partisan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi-appointed committee in Congress to review the events at the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6 there's a new development: The government is withholding evidence of what happened from Republicans.

Go ask the Democrats, the GOP members are being told by the Biden administration.

It's a report at The Federalist by Mollie Hemingway and Tristan Justice that reveals the stunning attempt to control the narrative about the tragic day, in which an unarmed protester was shot and killed, apparently without warning, by a Capitol officer.

Several other protesters died of natural causes, and the deaths of one police officer of natural causes, and several others by suicide, are being blamed by leftists on the protest events.

TRENDING: Alec Baldwin could face charges for fatal shot

The Federalist reports that the FBI has refused to provide information about Jan. 6 – that it already provided to Pelosi's hand-picked and partisan investigation committee – to Republicans.

Pelosi picked her own Democrats for the committee, then refused to seat several Republicans nominated by GOP leadership. Instead, she picked two members of the GOP who were openly antagonistic to President Trump.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks then wrote, asking for the same information provided to the Democrats.

He pointed out that under the rules of the House of Representatives, "the minority party in Congress retains rights to the same information that is provided to the majority party. For those reasons, I ask that you provide me any information that is submitted to the Select Committee."

Is the FBI covering up what really happened at the Capitol Jan. 6? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

His request was to FBI head Christopher Wray.

It resulted in a response from Jill Tyson, an assistant director, telling Banks to contact "the Select Committee regarding issues of access to records and information."

The report noted that Pelosi's demand that only people she wanted be allowed on the investigation committee was "unprecedented" because typically the majority party doesn't control the names picked by the minority party for such reviews.

Banks asked for the same information as that given to Pelosi's picks when some of the findings of the FBI's review of that day were leaked to Reuters. Those conclusions said there was "scant" evidence that those Jan. 6 events were "an organized plot to overturn the president election result."

That conflicts with the Democrat narrative that Republicans, and President Trump, essentially staged an "insurrection."

The Republicans who found favor with Pelosi were Liz Cheney, a Wyoming representative who is facing strong headwinds in her re-election campaign, and Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois. They were picked, the report explained, so Pelosi could "pursue a preferred political narrative."

"Pelosi’s commission has instead targeted private citizens who exercised their constitutional right of free assembly by applying for and receiving a permit to hold a peaceful protest on the day of the riot," the report explained. "The constitutionality of the committee’s actions is in question, since Congress is not one of the branches of government tasked with investigating alleged crimes of private citizens."

In its pursuit of Republicans, the committee members already have demanded access to records in telecom, email, and social media companies regarding their targets.

The report explained, "Committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., took the shocking step of demanding that anybody suspected of participating in any events on January 6 be placed on the no-fly list prior to a trial, much less conviction."

Pelosi, who orchestrated plans to impeach and remove President Trump twice – and failed twice – continues to treat a rally for the president earlier that day as the same as the riot that involved people breaking windows and doors to enter the building and then vandalize it.

That's even though the evidence is firm that the Capitol assault began 20 minutes before Trump was done speaking, the president’s explicit calls to remain peaceful" and more.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the GOP leader in the House, told The Federalist, "After Speaker Pelosi took the unprecedented and corrosive step in kicking members of the minority party off the committee, Jim [Banks] and the other House Republican appointees are still tasked with leading House Republicans’ ongoing investigation because we want the facts that will lead us to finding out why the Capitol was left so unprepared and how we can make sure this never happens again. I’m confident his work will help the American people get those answers."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!