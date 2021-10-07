A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
My foray into apartheid NYC

Katie Hopkins: Restaurant owners try to create outdoor alternatives 'for the unclean'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2021 at 7:11pm
(FRONTPAGE) -- I’m not quite sure how I thought this trip to New York City would work out. I kind of figured the crazy new rules regarding vaccination passes didn’t apply to me, or somehow that reality would be different to the headlines -- stating that you needed to be vaccinated to go into bars, restaurants, and hotels in the city that never sleeps. I have faith in humanity and no fear. I couldn’t believe for a moment this place I used to call home would actually be enforcing the rules fabricated by de Blasio and the drug-pushers in power.

But I was wrong.

Every hotel, bar, and business is pushing this vaccination apartheid. There are signs on every doorway, and just in case you missed those, there are more signs at eye height in the foyers. You may only be inside, sit inside, or dine inside if you are double-jabbed and have a vaccination card and ID to prove it.

