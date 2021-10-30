A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Forensic anthropologists urge scientists to stop saying skeletons have biological race

Urge consideration of 'racist context of the criminal justice system'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2021 at 3:31pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – When human remains are discovered, anthropologists typically try to identify a number of traits. Among these are the deceased person’s age, sex, height and racial ancestry.

But a group of forensic anthropologists are urging their peers to cease trying to identify the race of human remains based on biological traits, arguing such determinations are inaccurate and often rely on racial stereotypes.

“We urge all forensic anthropologists to abolish the practice of ancestry estimation,” wrote Elizabeth DiGangi of Binghamton University and Jonathan Bethard of the University of South Florida in a study released in January.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
