Fox News' chief religion correspondent reveals what media gets wrong about faith

(FAITHWIRE) – Believing for years she would go on to become a concert pianist, covering religion for one of the largest news networks in the country wasn’t really on her radar.

Lauren Green, who grew up in a Christian home and now serves as chief religion correspondent for Fox News, told Faithwire she developed an affinity for church history – and religion more broadly – while studying music in college, noting even still today she understands much about faith through that lens.

”Music is how I understand the world,” she said. “And when I became a journalist, it was as if I was trying to translate into a different language, from the world of music into the world of words. So faith, to me, was that bringing together of those two worlds.”

