A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHEY WALK AMONG US
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Free' boat abandoned on Wisconsin highway

'This is not the proper method for disposing a boat'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2021 at 12:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – Authorities in Wisconsin are reminding residents to dispose of unwanted boats properly after a vessel was abandoned on a highway with "free" painted on the side.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a Facebook post that troopers responded to a call for service in Washington County and discovered someone had abandoned a boat on Highway 33. The boat had "free" painted on the side.

"Disclaimer – this is not the proper method for disposing a boat," the post said. The post said troopers are frequently confronted with baffling sights while patrolling highways.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disney demands visitors socially distance from Mickey Mouse
Hillary, of all people, touts 'first foray into fiction'
'Free' boat abandoned on Wisconsin highway
Barn owl rescued from bucket of molasses on farm
Jobless claims edging downward again
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×