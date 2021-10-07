'Free' boat abandoned on Wisconsin highway

(UPI) – Authorities in Wisconsin are reminding residents to dispose of unwanted boats properly after a vessel was abandoned on a highway with "free" painted on the side.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a Facebook post that troopers responded to a call for service in Washington County and discovered someone had abandoned a boat on Highway 33. The boat had "free" painted on the side.

"Disclaimer – this is not the proper method for disposing a boat," the post said. The post said troopers are frequently confronted with baffling sights while patrolling highways.

