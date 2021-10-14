A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
French finance minister issues declaration of independence – from U.S.

'Misbehavior from the U.S. administration'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2021 at 4:49pm
(ANTIWAR) – "Clear Differences Remain Between France and the U.S, French Minister Says," is the headline to a remarkable piece appearing in the New York Times today. The Minister, Bruno Le Maire, is brutally frank on the nature of the differences as the quotations below Illustrate. In fact, they amount to a Declaration of Independence of France and EU from the U.S.

It is not surprising that the differences relate to China after the brouhaha over the sale of U.S. nuclear submarines to Australia and the surprising (to the French) cancellation of contracts with France for submarines. Mr. LeMaire, sounding very much like a reproving parent, characterized this as "misbehavior from the U.S. administration."

Mr. LeMaire made it crystal clear that the disagreement over submarines is symptomatic of deeper differences in world view that have emerged not only in France but in the EU as a consequence of China’s rise.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
