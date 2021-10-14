Future Senate cooperation takes direct hit from Schumer's 'corrosive' rant

Sen. Chuck Schumer's insults and threats have gotten him into trouble before.

He faced potential ethics complaints before the Senate Ethics Committee and the New York bar's Grievance Committee just last year when he publicly threatened two justices on the U.S. Supreme Court during a pro-abortion rally at the time.

He shouted, while the court was hearing arguments on abortion, "I want to tell you [Neil] Gorsuch. I want to tell you [Brett] Kavanaugh]. You release the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you."

Now his gloating on the Senate floor, after some Republicans agreed to help Democrats adopt a short-term increase in the nation's debt limit to meet a looming deadline, may have gotten him into more trouble.

It's because of those comments that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has told President Biden similar help will not be coming in the future.

That will leave Democrats needing to go through the process of a reconciliation bill in order to make further changes, which will be required as early as December.

McConnell's letter to Biden noted the GOP's cooperation in providing help filling "the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January," when Schumer took over as majority leader.

"I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis," he said.

He pointed out Schumer had three months' notice to handle the routine of raising the limit, but instead of doing the work "spent 11 weeks claiming he lacked the time and the leadership skills to manage a straightforward process that would take less than two weeks."

So Schumer "marched the nation to the doorstep of disaster," McConnell said.

After the GOP agreed to help him, for which McConnell and other members faced criticism from their own party, Schumer's mouth again took over.

Calling it a "bizarre spectacle," McConnell wrote that Schumer "exploded in a rant that was so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him. This tantrum encapsulated and escalated a pattern of angry incompetence from Senator Schumer. It was reminiscent of last year when he joined a protest on the steps of the Supreme Court and shouted threats at individual justices by name," McConnell told Biden.

It just alienated members of the Senate.

"I am writing to make it clear that in light of Senator Schumer’s hysterics and my grave concerns about the ways that another vast, reckless, partisan spending bill would hurt Americans and help China, I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement."

Just the News reported Schumer, after getting help from Republicans, publicly blasted them: "Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work. Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans insisted they wanted a solution to the debt ceiling — but said Democrats must raise it alone by going through a drawn-out, convoluted, and risky reconciliation process."

Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said McConnell should have held to his commitment to not cooperate with Democrats as long as they pursued a radically expensive and social program-oriented $3.5 trillion spending binge.

He said Republicans blinked and that was a mistake.

But even Democrats were hard on Schumer for his antics on the Senate floor.

"We have to de-weaponize," said West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who held his head in his hands and was visibly upset as Schumer unleashed his attack. "You can't be playing politics. None of us can — on both sides. Civility is gone."

