Garland betrays himself as the most divisive AG ever

Attorney General Merrick Garland disgraced himself before a House Judiciary Committee hearing when he was asked by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., about his apparent conflict of interest involving his son-in-law's investment in Critical Race Theory.

He refused to comment on whether he had accepted legal counsel on the matter.

Garland said that nothing in his memo calling for the Justice Department to step up scrutiny of anger American parents has to do with financial interests or the substance of what is being taught in schools, but deals with "violence or threats of violence."

He simply kept repeating the mantra. He could not explain why his famous memo issued five days after the request by the National School Boards Association asked for the FBI to intercede in such matters. He didn't comment on when he got marching orders from Joe Biden to use the Patriot Act to deal with threats against school board members who cited incidents of non-violent disruption of school board meetings where parents voiced their concerns about issues such as the teaching of Critical Race Theory, prompting Republicans to voice fears that federal involvement will influence conservatives to keep quiet instead of continuing to engage with officials.

"There are no conflicts of interest that anyone could have," Garland told lawmakers Thursday.

It was a day of national shame.

Thank goodness the man was never approved as a justice of the Supreme Court.

But that was just the beginning of a fiery partisan hearing.

"The Department of Justice will do what it always does in such circumstances. We'll apply the facts and the law and make a decision, consistent with the principles of prosecution," Garland said, when asked about referrals approved by the House related to its Jan. 6 Capitol probe of the so-called "insurrection" and the role of Steve Bannon who was referred for criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, Garland took no position on federal Judge Royce Lamberth's condemnation of the treatment of some protesters not yet charged but being held in solitary confinement, and some having their "right-to-fly" status revoked.

An opening statement submitted by Garland for the hearing called the Capitol breach an "intolerable assault, not only on the Capitol and the brave law enforcement personnel who sought to protect it, but also on a fundamental element of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power."

"I have great confidence in the prosecutors who are undertaking these cases. They are doing exactly what they are expected to do: make careful determinations about the facts and the applicable law in each individual case," the statement reads.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the committee, claimed the FBI's move to facilitate lines of communication to report threats amounted to the agency creating a "snitch line on parents."

Garland defended the memo and said that "we are not investigating peaceful protest or parent involvement at school board meetings."

End of story. Period.

He then expressed complete lack of knowledge of a Loudoun County, Virginia, father whose daughter was raped and sodomized by a skirt-wearing male student in a bathroom in school. How could this be? What news does he consume? Is it all of fake variety? How can he vow to be even-handed?

It's one of the most shocking, disturbing and relevant stories of our time.

Does he hear just what he wants to hear?

It would appear so.

This is the most politically motivated attorney general in our history. Expect nothing short of a rubber stamp for all the whims of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party's bare minimum of votes in the House and Senate.

God help us!

