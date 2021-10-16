A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
German state allows food stores to BAN the unvaccinated

Government puts decision into hands of retail businesses

Published October 16, 2021
(SUMMIT NEWS) – The German newspaper BILD reports that the state of Hesse has passed a motion that will allow food stores to decide whether they want to BAN unvaccinated people from entering.

An English language report on the development notes “2G regulations refer to public places where only vaccinated persons are given the option to enter.“

The so called 3G rules still require anyone wanting to enter a building to prove they have tested negative, but the 2G rules remove that option altogether. The German government had excluded supermarkets and stores selling essential items from most restrictions, but Hessen’s government has now put this decision into the hands of the stores.

