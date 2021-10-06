The glorious forced fast from Facebook

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

With Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp gone for hours Monday, many celebrated the pause from the dominance of leftist totalitarian Big Tech.

"Facebook and Instagram go mysteriously offline and, for one shining day, the world becomes a healthier place," wrote Edward Snowden on Twitter.

While Facebook sadly came back after a few hours, the damage was done as over 1 billion people now know they cannot rely on the stability of social media systems for their daily communication with others. The reported work of hackers clearly demonstrated the vulnerability of these platforms that now are the very spearhead of mass surveillance.

Facebook has changed from being a valuable site for free speech and diversity to mostly contain meaningless close-to-home entertainment, promoting self-indulgence, designed to keep people busy with customized news that boost the ego rather than inform us on what really matter.

Edward Snowden's happy comment about the disappearance of Facebook probably aims at the sad sight of how millions seem endlessly glued to their cellphones, constantly checking who ate what, who met whom, which girl looks best on Facebook, which cat purred the cutest.

To be present in the present is no longer a fashion in the Western zombie land of portable, personalized TV screens constantly focusing on materialism and the human ego, with zero spiritual focus on the deeper meaning of existence and the afterlife.

Initially, Facebook was a fresh breath from the censored mainstream media that allowed for important political conversations about how to make the world a better place.

People could freely engage in open-minded discussions. Diversity of opinion was allowed with respect for the natural plurality that exists between the nations. This was effectively stopped with the implementation of the current ethnocentric, narrow-minded American tyranny of wokeness.

Today, if you post an important article about American inner-city fentanyl problems, you get three likes. When posting a close-up photo of yourself, boasting a new lipstick, you get 1,000 likes. The message is clear: Facebook only allows its users to groom the ego, the "me-culture" that effectively quenches love for others.

As atheist materialism rules on Facebook, the aim seems to be to stop any conversation about the real meaning of life, how to be present in the present and meet needs, to care for others; how to love one another, free from self-destructive egoism – in service of others.

How are we to best help those we meet? How may we ease the suffering of others, quench their inner pain, support others to find inner peace in this world so engulfed in atrocities, injustice and evil? Isn't the very meaning of life connected to how we treat others, departing from the self-indulgence of the ego-driven life?

Not so in the intolerant Facebook system. The social media platform' core value seems to be the gospel of the meaninglessness of life, and therefore self-indulgence and hedonism is the only solution – along the lines of the nihilist Nietzsche mantra "God is dead."

The conscience's call for morality and virtue is of no value to the nihilist. He therefore indulges in egocentric pleasures, hedonism and selfishness as the only meaning of existence. To experience good feelings becomes the only goal of life.

While conservatives and those who engage in serious conversations about the need for morality are censored, sex trafficking and pedophile grooming apparently is not on Facebook.

And, by the way, in the alleged hacker swipe, personal information of over 1.5 billion Facebook users was reportedly sold on a hacker forum – name, phone number, location, gender, email.

It is a legitimate question: What is wrong in a system that allows cheeky boys with massive flairs for Soviet authoritarianism, such as Mark Zuckerberg, who a few years back sat at his university dorm thinking up a project, to appear as authoritarian leaders of the West?

The Big Tech tyrants are mostly young, unelected billionaires who in the current system are allowed to quench the essence of democratic process by using their quick-gained capital to openly kill constitutional rights.

Dystopian "Brave new World" author Aldous Huxley may call the current social media platforms the perfect totalitarian tool, preying on the dark ego side of human kind.

It feeds on gossip, needless personal information about others, lust for possessions, keeping us locked in the narrow space of local information and tribalism; feeding on the desires of the flesh to remain egocentrically engaged in "me, my family, my photos, my friends, my children."

For one day, these centers for self-indulgence were gone. Did it make us pause and think about the true meaning of life?

