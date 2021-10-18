'God had everything to do with it': Man saves motorist from oncoming train

(BREITBART) -- An Illinois man is being lauded as a hero after he rescued a stuck motorist moments before a train barrelled into his vehicle.

Lewis Medina was driving with his daughter and grandson in Sugar Grove Township, IL on the evening of October 9 when he came across the vehicle and knew something was amiss. He observed a 72-year-old motorist who had taken a turn off of Barnes Road and drove down the train tracks, according to NBC 5.

The motorist had been driving for a moment but his wheels became stuck on the outside rails of the track, according to Fox 32.

