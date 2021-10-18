A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'God had everything to do with it': Man saves motorist from oncoming train

'I grab him by his shirt and pants and he fell right between the tracks so now I'm really panicking'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2021 at 1:26pm
(BREITBART) -- An Illinois man is being lauded as a hero after he rescued a stuck motorist moments before a train barrelled into his vehicle.

Lewis Medina was driving with his daughter and grandson in Sugar Grove Township, IL on the evening of October 9 when he came across the vehicle and knew something was amiss. He observed a 72-year-old motorist who had taken a turn off of Barnes Road and drove down the train tracks, according to NBC 5.

The motorist had been driving for a moment but his wheels became stuck on the outside rails of the track, according to Fox 32.

Read the full story ›

