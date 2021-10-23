A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'God saved my life': New film tells young murder witness's shocking survival story

Man worked through years of guilt, anger

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2021 at 2:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FAITHWIRE) – A new online film tells the story of a young man who worked through years of survivor’s guilt and anger after witnessing the murders of two family members at the age of 12.

"I Am Second," a global nonprofit storytelling organization, released its latest White Chair film online this week titled The One Who Survived. It features the personal story of Austin, Texas native Joey Kelly.

In the film, Kelly recalls watching as his aunt and cousin were murdered by his uncle before having to fight for his own life. The incident led him into years of dealing with survivor’s guilt, struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. But the movie also reveals how he was ultimately able to find hope and purpose.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hydrogen called the 'clear solution' to energy and climate demands
How remote working is threatened by double taxation
11.5% of U.S. households do not plan to buy holiday gifts
Largest candy corn producer hit with ransomware attack before Halloween
Threat posed by Democrats' plan: Fewer future drugs available
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×