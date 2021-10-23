'God saved my life': New film tells young murder witness's shocking survival story

(FAITHWIRE) – A new online film tells the story of a young man who worked through years of survivor’s guilt and anger after witnessing the murders of two family members at the age of 12.

"I Am Second," a global nonprofit storytelling organization, released its latest White Chair film online this week titled The One Who Survived. It features the personal story of Austin, Texas native Joey Kelly.

In the film, Kelly recalls watching as his aunt and cousin were murdered by his uncle before having to fight for his own life. The incident led him into years of dealing with survivor’s guilt, struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. But the movie also reveals how he was ultimately able to find hope and purpose.

