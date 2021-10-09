A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Google to ban ads with 'inaccurate' content on climate change

Will align with media giant's past work to promote sustainability

WND News Services
Published October 9, 2021 at 5:31pm
(THE THINKING CONSERVATIVE) – Google is banning advertisements featuring content that contradict what it called “inaccurate” content on climate change, and will no longer allow ad revenue to be made from them, the company announced in a blog post on Oct. 7.

The tech giant said the new policy will go into effect in November and will help “strengthen the integrity” of Google’s advertising ecosystem, and also align with their past work to promote sustainability and “confront climate change.”

“In recent years, we’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change,” the company said in Thursday’s blog post announcing the updates.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services

