Vaccine passports could have the opposite intended impact, worsening the spread of COVID-19, concluded a leaked British government report.

Produced by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the report found the spread could increase because people would feel free to visit smaller venues with poor ventilation, the Telegraph of London reported.

The government report studied evidence from the 2021 European Championship, the soccer tournament held every four years known as the Euros.

If vaccine passorts displace "some fans from structured and well ventilated sports stadia, this could lead to them attending unstructured and poorly ventilated pubs instead, where they will have access to more alcohol than if there were in the stadia," the government report said.

"Evidence from the Euros showed spikes in cases associated with pubs even when England were playing abroad."

The Telegraph reported the policy place a heavy burden on the organizers of events required to use vaccine passports, including the hiring of many workers.

Scotland's introduction last weekend of a vaccine passport requirement was deemed an "unmitigated disaster" by a hospitality sector advocacy group.

The Scottish Hospitality Group said that staff faced "intolerable levels of abuse” and some venues saw a drop of up to 40%, The Scotsman reported. The group is urging the Scottish government to abandon the scheme, which has been legally enforceable since Oct. 18.

Proof of vaccination is requird for nightclubs and large events.

SHG spokesman Stephen Montgomery said the "experience of this weekend shows that the result has been intolerable levels of abuse of our staff, and the creation of an atmosphere that will totally undermine anyone’s enjoyment of our night-time venues."

SHG said members reported over the weekend more than 550 instances in which venue staff had to refuse entry to a customer because they had no vaccine passport or the passport was ineligible or possibly fraudulent.

