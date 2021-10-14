A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Graham says Brazilian illegal immigrants at border are 'wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags'

'Policy choices of Biden are all over the world now'

Published October 14, 2021 at 3:52pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says Brazilian immigrants arriving at the U.S. southern border are "wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags."

The South Carolina lawmaker made Tuesday evening on the Fox News Channel while discussing an order earlier this week from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that will end workplace raids by immigration agencies that target suspected illegal immigrants.

"Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off all the raids of worksites, is going to be another incentive for people to come, because the word is out," said Graham. "You come, you claim asylum, you never leave. The policy choices of Biden are all over the world now."

