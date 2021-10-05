What happens when you stop believing in God?

"When people stop believing in God, they don't believe in nothing – they believe in anything." – G.K. Chesterton

"In those days there was no king in Israel; every man did that which was right in his own eyes." – Judges 21:25

Have we ever seen a time like this – in America, in the world?

It's getting scary out there.

It's been a rough nine months, hasn't it been?

I've never witnessed anything like it. They say times like this try men's souls.

Think about what we have seen. It started with an election gone wrong. We were cheated out of an honest, forthright, legitimate presidential vote – in America, the land of the free and the home of brave. Then everything started going awry. We couldn't talk about it. No one was really talking about it – certainly not in the Big Media, not on Big Tech platforms. That would cause us to be CANCELED.

Then we were divided by vaccination status. If we had a card from the authorities indicating we received the shot, then we could get food, we could travel, we could keep our job. Otherwise, we would be CANCELED.

It reminds me of something I heard about the Antichrist in the end of days.

It's almost enough to get you to stop believing in God. Or, maybe, to get you thinking seriously about Him – to get you devoted to Him.

But today we're living amongst a generation that knows not Jesus – and things are getting worse.

The great British journalist-theologian G.K. Chesterton had it just about right when he explained what happens when people stop believing in God.

It's true. They don't just believe in nothing. They believe in anything and everything – every absurd notion, every myth and the perpetration of every unspeakable horror.

Chesterton was merely echoing biblical truths:

Genesis 6:5: "And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually."

Jeremiah 7:24: "But they hearkened not, nor inclined their ear, but walked in the counsels and in the imagination of their evil heart, and went backward, and not forward."

Romans 1:21: "Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened."

Yet, I think I've discovered a corollary to what Chesterton eloquently put into such memorable words. It's not just what man does when he stops believing in God. It's also what he does when he stops believing in the antithesis of God – namely the behavior God calls sin, or the transgression of His law.

The prophet Jeremiah explains what it looks like when people turn away from God or from belief in what God defines as transgressions of His law. He wrote in Jeremiah 18:12: "And they said, There is no hope: but we will walk after our own devices, and we will every one do the imagination of his evil heart."

The Apostle Paul warned in 2 Timothy 3:13 that we should expect things to get much worse in these latter days: "But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived."

Let's face it, we live in an age of deception unparalleled since the Tower of Babel. The Tower of Google may indeed be worse. It's not just fake news, it's false prophets and phony gods. It's idol worship and fake religions. It's a return to Baal.

But here is scriptural truth as written in 1 John 5-10: "This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin. If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us."

Do you believe in God?

Are you a child of light or a child of darkness?

Do you follow God and turn away from sin?

Or would you prefer to live in a godless world, a lawless world, a world in which man does what seems right in his own eyes?

Christians and non-Christians alike are today running from the law of God, from the commandments of Jesus.

The great evangelist Charles Spurgeon once said: "Lower the Law and you dim the light by which man perceives his guilt; this is a very serious loss to the sinner rather than a gain; for it lessens the likelihood of his conviction and conversion. I say you have deprived the gospel of its ablest auxiliary [its most powerful weapon] when you have set aside the Law. You have taken away from it the schoolmaster that is to bring men to Christ. … They will never accept grace till they tremble before a just and holy Law. Therefore, the Law serves a most necessary purpose, and it must not be removed from its place."

When we stop believing in God and sin, that's what happens.

Man does not stop believing in anything. He starts believing in anything – and everything.

Choose God instead.

Choose the light.

