Happy International Pronouns Day!

(NEW YORK POST) – The U.S. State Department was widely mocked on social media Wednesday after tweeting about “International Pronouns Day” and sharing a link to an article that detailed why many people on social media share their pronouns to help others avoid “accidentally assuming an incorrect gender based on a name or an appearance.”

“Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica,” the department’s official Twitter account posted, linking to a July blog post by Share America.

Critics took to social media to mock the post, with many accusing the department of prioritizing “International Pronouns Day” over foreign policy. “If I’m Xi Jinping, I take one look at that tweet and then invade Taiwan… At this rate we should probably just go ahead and learn how to write our pronouns in Mandarin. Oh yea, btw, what were the pronouns of all the Americans you abandoned to the Taliban?” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, referring to the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, where U.S. forces were unable to evacuate all Americans and Afghan allies from the country before the withdrawal deadline.

