Hillary, of all people, touts 'first foray into fiction'

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is getting roasted on social media for claiming that a book she purportedly co-authored is her first attempt at inventing content.

“My first foray into fiction! It was a labor of love with my friend (and favorite mystery author) Louise Penny, and I can’t wait for you to read it,” Clinton asserted on Twitter, in an effort to generate pre-order sales. The dictionary defines ‘foray’, in this context, as “an initial venture.”

Twitter users quickly recalled — among other things — that the establishment Democrat blamed the deadly Benghazi attack on a YouTube video, that she erroneously claimed that she came under sniper fire during a 1996 visit to Bosnia. And there were any number of explanations about using a private server for email while she served as U.S. Secretary of State in the Obama administration.

Read the full story ›