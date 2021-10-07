A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions PoliticsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hillary, of all people, touts 'first foray into fiction'

Sends social media on furious fact-finding tour

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2021 at 12:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is getting roasted on social media for claiming that a book she purportedly co-authored is her first attempt at inventing content.

“My first foray into fiction! It was a labor of love with my friend (and favorite mystery author) Louise Penny, and I can’t wait for you to read it,” Clinton asserted on Twitter, in an effort to generate pre-order sales. The dictionary defines ‘foray’, in this context, as “an initial venture.”

Twitter users quickly recalled — among other things — that the establishment Democrat blamed the deadly Benghazi attack on a YouTube video, that she erroneously claimed that she came under sniper fire during a 1996 visit to Bosnia. And there were any number of explanations about using a private server for email while she served as U.S. Secretary of State in the Obama administration.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden should not be denied communion due to abortion support, top Vatican official says
Disney demands visitors socially distance from Mickey Mouse
Hillary, of all people, touts 'first foray into fiction'
'Free' boat abandoned on Wisconsin highway
Barn owl rescued from bucket of molasses on farm
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×