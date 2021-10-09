A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hispanic business owner sues Oregon for prioritizing black-owned companies for pandemic relief

State's discrimination left other minority-owned business owners angry, desperate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2021 at 5:35pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A settlement has been reached between a Mexican business owner and the state of Oregon after the business owner sued the state for discrimination because the state prioritized COVID-19 relief funds for black-owned businesses.

The state of Oregon exclusively granted black-owned businesses a $62 million coronavirus relief fund, also known as the Oregon Cares Fund.

The decision left other minority-owned business owners angry and desperate, including Maria Garcia of Revolucion Coffee. The terms of the settlement were not yet disclosed, OregonLive reports.

