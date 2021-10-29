A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Huge California storm not enough to rescue state from drought

'Atmospheric river' most powerful rain dump in recent memory

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2021 at 4:05pm
(COURTHOUSE NEWS) – The atmospheric river that broadsided Northern California was one of the most powerful for any time of year in recent memory, yet even the voluminous amounts of precipitation that fell on the state were insufficient to break the spell of drought, according to a new report released Thursday.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, which tracks the severity of atmospheric rivers in the American West, said the one that hit San Francisco and the rest of Northern California beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday, was a category 5, the strongest category.

However, that storm, while helpful in terms of ending fire season in Northern California early and making a dent in the drought, was not able to put the American West back on quality footing as it relates to water supply.

Read the full story ›

