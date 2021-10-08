Hundreds of pro-life advocates circle abortion clinic, pray to end baby-killing

(LIFENEWS) – More than 400 pro-life Catholics from Denver, Colorado gathered to pray for unborn babies to be spared from abortion Oct. 2 outside a Planned Parenthood abortion facility.

The Catholic News Agency reports the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver organized the pro-life Eucharistic procession in coordination with 40 Days for Life, a pro-life prayer campaign.

The pro-lifers walked around the Planned Parenthood in Stapleton three times and ended the event at Marisol Health, a pro-life medical clinic across the street, the report states. The Stapleton abortion facility is the largest in the state.

