A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hundreds of pro-life advocates circle abortion clinic, pray to end baby-killing

Facility is largest in the state

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2021 at 1:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFENEWS) – More than 400 pro-life Catholics from Denver, Colorado gathered to pray for unborn babies to be spared from abortion Oct. 2 outside a Planned Parenthood abortion facility.

The Catholic News Agency reports the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver organized the pro-life Eucharistic procession in coordination with 40 Days for Life, a pro-life prayer campaign.

The pro-lifers walked around the Planned Parenthood in Stapleton three times and ended the event at Marisol Health, a pro-life medical clinic across the street, the report states. The Stapleton abortion facility is the largest in the state.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







3 with Moderna ties make their debut on Forbes' list of wealthiest people in America
Biden's economy adds only 194,000 jobs in September
The inflation lie: 'Shortages' aren't causing it, money creation is
Accused Texas school shooter released on bond
Economics professors argue abortion is beneficial because it reduces black birth rates
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×