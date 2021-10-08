My idea for Trump to replace Pelosi in 2023 is taking shape

I take some degree of pride in first proposing Donald Trump getting essentially six more years as president, by first becoming speaker of the House, leading the impeachment of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and taking over the White House after being cheated out of the 2020 election.

Now it seems more viable than ever.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of Trump's most ardent supporters, has not only heard the call, but has the tentative approval of the president to be nominated for speaker of the House after the midterm elections, assuming all goes well.

Trump would then lead the inevitable impeachments of Biden and Harris and succeed them as president for the next six years (taking into account his reelection in November 2024).

Don't worry, you don't have to be a House member to be speaker of the House! Any American can serve at the pleasure of the House – even temporarily. It's the only way Trump can serve another six years as president. After all he's gone through, it seems like the best way to reward him!

If it looks like a viable path following the midterms next year, he will do it.

Gaetz first announced the plan, which I recommended just four days after Biden took office, in July and has talked about it often since then.

"After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump," said Gaetz. The speaker is third in line for the presidency – in other words, right after Biden and Kamala are dispatched for their crooked election and other high crimes.

Wednesday, Gaetz spoke to Dr. Gina Loudon on Real America's Voice about his intent to nominate Trump for speaker when the Republican House members meet after the midterm elections.

Said Gaetz, "The American people want to see Republicans stand up and defend the tens of millions of Americans who feel like their vote was disgraced" in 2020.

Regarding Trump's interest in the position, Gaetz noted, "In my recent conversations with people in Trump world, there seems to be more enthusiasm than ever."

Does it all seem to be far-fetched? Well, if we have a real election in 2022, it's looking better than ever.

Of course, voters would have to flip the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate back to the GOP. That's the part that is looking better and better. Trump's endorsement of House and Senate candidates is key to making that happen.

In February, Sen. Lindsey Graham said he planned to leverage Trump's enormous popularity with voters to ensure the Republican Party takes back the House and Senate.

In June, Sen. Rob Portman characterized Trump as "definitely the leader" of the Republican Party.

Trump has been saying he is inclined to seek the presidency – not just the speaker of the House job.

"So just think about how great it will feel when … we make our next speaker of the House Donald J. Trump!" Gaetz exulted in the fundraising email.

So what could go wrong?

Well, there's someone else who wants to be speaker – Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. But who in his right mind would see this as an obstacle? To give Trump almost two extra years as president? McCarthy can compete for the speaker's post after the smoke clears and the position is vacant. Shouldn't Trump get the chance to impeach Biden and Harris? This would be historic.

What does Trump say?

"Well, I've heard the talk, and it's getting more and more," Trump told Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody back in June about becoming speaker. "But it's not something that I would've considered, but it is certainly – there's a lot of talk about it. I have a good relationship with Kevin [McCarthy], and hopefully we will do everything traditionally. But the election was a horrible, horrible thing for our country."

I'll take that as a definite yes.

Time is short, but the payoff is huge.

But it all hinges on a free election next November. It must be a victory that stuns even the Democrats. And with Biden at 39% in his approval rating, it's looking like a landslide for the Republicans.

In 2022, the American people are expecting Republicans to take the Congress back.

That's how we could get Trump six more years if we play our cards right. And that calls for a quick dispatch of Biden and Harris. One or both could resign and save themselves the horror of it all.

What will be the first order of business for the new president? For my money, China is a real threat. And so is Big Tech.

Again, nobody but Trump is up to the challenge.

