A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Illegal overreach': Brave governor orders state agencies to defy vaccine mandates

'President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 26, 2021 at 11:19am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 National Month of Action on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Andrew Trunsky
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama signed an executive order late Monday directing state agencies not to enforce federal vaccine mandates.

The governor’s order said that agencies should cooperate with the Alabama attorney general’s lawsuit against the Biden administration, which issued the mandate for federal workers in September. The order adds that no government entity can enforce that mandatory vaccination for employees and that workers will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter government buildings.

TRENDING: White House can't contain it any longer, Twitter CEO goes public with 'hyperinflation' warning

“Alabamians – and Americans alike – should and must have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot and certainly not forced by government,” Ivey said in an accompanying statement. “While President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms, I will continue fighting for Alabama businesses and their employees.”

Ivey continued to describe the Biden administration’s actions as an “illegal overreach,” and said that she was “confident we will win the battle in the courts.”

“I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine, plain and simple,” Ivey said. “As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a COVID-19 vaccine.”

President Joe Biden announced in September that federal employees and government contractors were required to get the coronavirus vaccine. He issued a similar order for approximately 80 million private sector employees, directing the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a rule requiring that these workers be vaccinated or submit to testing.

Should Americans en masse defy vaccine mandates?

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Illegal overreach': Brave governor orders state agencies to defy vaccine mandates
Lawmakers express alarm that social media pushes sex on kids
White House: Russia is close to using natural gas as a weapon
Documents show Facebook employees wanted conservatives suppressed
Real men are the vaccine we need
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×