A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Italy on pace for mass economic meltdown Friday

Is the U.S. next?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2021 at 4:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIBERTY LOFT) – The Italian government made the decision to adopt the toughest COVID passport rules in the world. Starting Friday, Italian workers will be required to show proof of a COVID vaccine, having recovered from COVID, or a test in the past 48 hours just to attend work. They call the COVID passport the Green Pass certificate.

The Green Pass is required already for teachers and students. It is required to eat indoors, go to the movies, or attend sporting events. But the step of requiring the Green Pass in order to go to work will affect almost 23 million workers.

The AFP is reporting that 10% of the nation’s workforce is unvaccinated and would require proof of recovery from the vaccine or a recent COVID test in the past 48 hours. Those COVID tests are required to be paid for by the employee. There’s just one problem.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chicago art museum fires unpaid volunteers for being white
Cities across U.S. quietly re-fund police departments
Chicago Police Union head warns force may shrink 50% this weekend
French finance minister issues declaration of independence – from U.S.
Australian police officer calls out government, media for lies about COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×